April 21, 2019 | Poem

Not About Joseph's Son

By Odimegwu Onwumere
The merrymakers
Are in the air

All jubilant
In celebration of Joseph's son

The sound from pistons
And mutters are heard

Their worship centres
Are deafening

But he who celebrates
Should discover himself

Joseph's son
Discovered himself

He was said
To have been killed
For the purpose he believed in

Do discover the purpose
You came in this glebe for

Everyone has some
Nature given purposes

Mankind neither looks
To the East
For the rising of the sun

Nor to the West
For the Sun's fall

Look within
You are the sun
Which must rise or fall

Time of awakening
Is here

The time of self realisation
Is here

Break the ocean within you
Not with rod and anger

Festivities of different centuries
Belong to the inhabitants

Very soon
All shall be unified

In the realism of the Universal
Subconscious Mind

Time of spiritual awareness was known
Of the first Atlantis
Time of materialism
Is here, the Fifth Atlantis

And mankind
Will soon embrace
Their lost spiritual glories

Look up to
The Sixth and Seventh Atlantis.


