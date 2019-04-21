Not About Joseph's Son
The merrymakers
Are in the air
All jubilant
In celebration of Joseph's son
The sound from pistons
And mutters are heard
Their worship centres
Are deafening
But he who celebrates
Should discover himself
Joseph's son
Discovered himself
He was said
To have been killed
For the purpose he believed in
Do discover the purpose
You came in this glebe for
Everyone has some
Nature given purposes
Mankind neither looks
To the East
For the rising of the sun
Nor to the West
For the Sun's fall
Look within
You are the sun
Which must rise or fall
Time of awakening
Is here
The time of self realisation
Is here
Break the ocean within you
Not with rod and anger
Festivities of different centuries
Belong to the inhabitants
Very soon
All shall be unified
In the realism of the Universal
Subconscious Mind
Time of spiritual awareness was known
Of the first Atlantis
Time of materialism
Is here, the Fifth Atlantis
And mankind
Will soon embrace
Their lost spiritual glories
Look up to
The Sixth and Seventh Atlantis.