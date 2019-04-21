Not About Joseph's Son

The merrymakers

Are in the air

All jubilant

In celebration of Joseph's son

The sound from pistons

And mutters are heard

Their worship centres

Are deafening

But he who celebrates

Should discover himself

Joseph's son

Discovered himself

He was said

To have been killed

For the purpose he believed in

Do discover the purpose

You came in this glebe for

Everyone has some

Nature given purposes

Mankind neither looks

To the East

For the rising of the sun

Nor to the West

For the Sun's fall

Look within

You are the sun

Which must rise or fall

Time of awakening

Is here

The time of self realisation

Is here

Break the ocean within you

Not with rod and anger

Festivities of different centuries

Belong to the inhabitants

Very soon

All shall be unified

In the realism of the Universal

Subconscious Mind

Time of spiritual awareness was known

Of the first Atlantis

Time of materialism

Is here, the Fifth Atlantis

And mankind

Will soon embrace

Their lost spiritual glories

Look up to

The Sixth and Seventh Atlantis.