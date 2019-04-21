Buhari Condemns Deadly Attacks Targeting Christians In Sri Lanka

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the terrible attacks on several churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on the holy day of Easter.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President extends deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the attacks and wishes speedy recovery to the injured.

“We stand with victims of terrorism all over the world because we know and understand this harrowing inhuman activity,” the President said.

Noting that Nigeria stands with the people of Sri Lankan at this terrible moment, President Buhari urges the authorities not to spare the wicked elements behind these mischievous attacks.