Mega Schools Committee Takes Delivery of School Uniforms, Kits And Instructional Materials in Maiduguri

Borno State Mega Schools Resources Committee has taken delivery of over 3000 school uniforms for pupils from tailors assigned with the responsibility at Madaganari Shopping Complex in Maiduguri Saturday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Professor Hauwa Audu Biu who disclosed this weekend also added that the committee is also expecting delivery of over 3000 school bags, kits, instructional matetials and furnitures among others for the mega schools commissioning slated for May 2019 before the end of the 8 years tenure of Governor Kashim shettima.

Professor Hauwa Biu further revealed that a Sub Committee of the Mega Schools Resources Committee has already commenced data capturing of orphans and less privileged children in IDPs Camps for onward enrolment into the Mega Schools biult by the administrator of Goverbor Kashim Shettima to address high rate of Illetracy amongst the children and youths which was identified as one of the major root causes of the emergence of boko haram insurgency in Borno State before it's spread to other neighbouring states and countries .

According to her, the sub committees is headed by Sheikh Tijani Umara and plans are also underway for the committee to reach all the designated IDPs to identify orphans and less privileged children as well as capture their data for subsequent enrolment into the Mega Schools.

She assured that all is set for the prompt delivery of the items for onward distribution or the orphans and less privileged children that their data has been captured at the IDPs camps while those orphans and less privileged children living in host communities within the Maiduguri Metropolitan area will also be identified and captured as well as enrolled in phases.