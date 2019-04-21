Easter: Irona Charges Christians on Godliness

Imo State Deputy Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona has called on Christians all over the world to embrace the virtues of Christ, as a way of appreciating his death and resurrection.

Irona made the call while addressing some Christian worshipers who paid an Easter visit to him at his Oguta residence on Easter Suday.

He admonished Christians to follow the footsteps of our Lord Jesus Christ in order to enjoy His blessings.

According to him, “Easter celebration is a time for sober reflection. It is a period that the entire Christendom celebrates the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is a time for us all to have a rethink about our life style. We must hear the word of God and put it into practice. We must love one another, as the Lord commanded us. We must live above self and be more interested in doing those things that show that we are followers of Christ. We must live Christ-like lives in order not to be guilty of crucifying Christ a second time. Every true Christian must see the Easter celebration as a period to reflect on our behavior and attitude towards one another. We must live godly lives, as true Christians.”

He however urged Christians to pray fervently for the incoming administration of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha in Imo State, adding that Imo is in need of prayers.

Speaking earlier, spokesperson of the group, Pastor Christian Odunze explained that their visit to the Deputy Governor-elect was to commune with him on the auspicious day, while commending him for what his described as his numerous works of charity.

“We are here to celebrate the resurrection of Christ with you. We chose to come to you on this special day because of the numerous works of charity you have been doing. You are a child of God and we, as Christians are proud to identify with you on this special day. We pray the good Lord to lead and guide you and your principal, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, as you commence the herculean task of rebuilding Imo State soon.”

Highlights of the meeting were special prayer sessions, spiritual choruses, exchange of gifts, among others.

Dr. Walter Duru

Adviser, Communications and Strategy to Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, Deputy Governor-elect, Imo State

21/4/2019