I am Eminently Qualified And Well Exposed To Be The House Speaker - Hon. Chike Okafor

Hon John Chike Okafor is a member House of Representatives from Imo state and a major contender for the new leadership of the House of Representatives. He is well prepared and well equipped with vast career experience he had acquired over the years both in private sector and public administration to serve as Speaker House of Reps.

The former commissioner for finance and a former top manager with a leading commercial bank in Nigeria told The Nigerian Voice in Abuja that he has officially written to his party, the All Progressives Congress of his intention to contest for House of Representatives Speakership. His aspiration is to ensure a harmonious relationship between the legislature and other arms of government as well as to work for justice, equity and give sense of belonging to all the Six Geo-political zones in Nigeria.

He stated that he had informed his party about his aspiration before the dinner hosted by President Mohammadu Buhari for All Progressives Congress lawmakers in Abuja. He argued that South-East Geo-political zone being a key player in Nigeria will not be excluded in key positions in Nigeria and advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to bring political harmony and be fair to every zone in Nigeria.

Hon. Okafor opined that since South-West is already occupying the 2nd position in the country with the position of Vice President of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to zone the position of number four man to the same zone is not justice since a zone like South-East is yet to get the speaker even ones since this democratic dispensation. It should be recalled that Rt. Hon Patricia Etta and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole were Speakers respectively at various times.

He stressed that in terms of legislative experience, he is a ranking member from APC from south-East who is willing to work with everybody for the interest of development of Nigeria. He added that even in the constitution there is federal character principle which is intended to include all parts of Nigeria and ensure unity and equitable distribution of political, administrative and economic resources.

He hinted that comparatively, their party, the All Progressives Congress made some remarkable progress during the 2019 elections. More than 100% of the votes of the party in 2019 Presidential election, totalling over 400,000 votes emerged from the South-East. Currently, there are more legislative positions both in Imo and Abia States respectively while in 2015 the party secured about 198,000 votes and got only 2 legislative seats from Imo State. He advised that the south-East should be encouraged, included and respected by the party to make further progress in the South-East and also provide harmony, social justice and stability across all parts of the country. He stated that no zone recorded 100% votes for APC in comparative term from 2015 to 2019 election except in South-East.

He stressed the need for support from other members of the House and prayers from the people, irrespective of political differences to join him in this struggle. He said that this time around, the party has no excuse like what happened in 2015 to exclude the South-East in key positions of the National Assembly since there’re ranking members of APC from the zone which includes him.

The lawmaker stated that since he is already in the race, there is no going back. He further stated that People should forget about those brandishing numbers of supporters on their side as he described it as mere political gimmick.