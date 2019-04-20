Sylva: Love And Sacrifice Can Build A More United Nigerian
Chief Timipre Sylva, Former Governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, sends his warmest felicitations to the good people of Bayelsa, and Nigeria. In his Easter Message, he calls for reflection and deeper national emphasis on love, Faith and sacrifice which are cardinal virtues in building a more United Nation
Sylva believes that if Bayelsans, and Nigerians, reflect on Jesus's steep walk across Golgotha, the whip lash tearing through His skin, the jeers, the cross burdensome on His shoulders and His death on the cross we will see that sacrifice only unyielding love can afford. We can, as a people, powered by love and sacrifice build a firmer, more United Nation and state
The timing for this year's Easter is particularly auspicious as it comes at the wake of the general elections which, through the cynicism of some politicians, has had its toll on the emotional setup of the Nation
Nigeria and Bayelsa State suffered a string of divisive rhetorics by politicians whose political survival depends on how broadly people, communities, creeds, faiths and ideologies can be polarised
Sylva prays for that unwavering spirit of love and sacrifice expressed in the crucifixion of Christ and that all important confirmation of God's eternal grace upon us as the stone was cast aside
Happy Easter Holidays
JULIUS BOKORU
Media Assistant to Chief Timipre Sylva
20 April 2019