Sylva: Love And Sacrifice Can Build A More United Nigerian

Chief Timipre Sylva, Former Governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, sends his warmest felicitations to the good people of Bayelsa, and Nigeria. In his Easter Message, he calls for reflection and deeper national emphasis on love, Faith and sacrifice which are cardinal virtues in building a more United Nation

Sylva believes that if Bayelsans, and Nigerians, reflect on Jesus's steep walk across Golgotha, the whip lash tearing through His skin, the jeers, the cross burdensome on His shoulders and His death on the cross we will see that sacrifice only unyielding love can afford. We can, as a people, powered by love and sacrifice build a firmer, more United Nation and state

The timing for this year's Easter is particularly auspicious as it comes at the wake of the general elections which, through the cynicism of some politicians, has had its toll on the emotional setup of the Nation

Nigeria and Bayelsa State suffered a string of divisive rhetorics by politicians whose political survival depends on how broadly people, communities, creeds, faiths and ideologies can be polarised

Sylva prays for that unwavering spirit of love and sacrifice expressed in the crucifixion of Christ and that all important confirmation of God's eternal grace upon us as the stone was cast aside

Happy Easter Holidays

JULIUS BOKORU

Media Assistant to Chief Timipre Sylva

20 April 2019