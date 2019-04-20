President Buhari Extends appointment of Acting CJN, Ibrahim Muhammad By 3 Months

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the appointment of Ibrahim Muhammed, acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by three months.

Soji Oye, NJC spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. Oye said the council met and approved Buhari’s request to extend the appointment of Muhammad by three months.

The statement read: “The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to an online newspaper and daily newspaper report stating that the council would meet next week to deliberate on the extension of the Acting Appointment of Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Contrary to the above, the Council actually met on Thursday 18th April, 2019 and at the 88th Meeting considered and approved the request of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for the extension of the Appointment of Hon. Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad, CFR, as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three (3) months and Council has since forwarded its approval to the president.”