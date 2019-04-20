MOSOP Condemns Latest Military killing in K. Dere Community

- Calls for Thorough Investigation_

Galled by latest report of shooting and killing in Kegbara Dere community, Gokana LGA, of Ogoni, allegedly by men of the Nigerian Army, the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, totally condemns such operation and calls on the security agencies to stop reckless killings in Ogoni communities.

MOSOP, yesterday ( Friday, April 19, 2019), received report of military raid in K. Dere Community about noon, which led to the death of a middle aged man, Nen-elkpege Lezor, and one Lenu Kpegezor, who was shot but still in a hopeless condition. The natives stated that men of the Nigerian Army came in company of SPDC pipeline workers and started shooting without any explanation resulting to the sudden death of a young man and other casualties.

Even though the Movement is in support of genuine efforts by legitimate authorities and government to fight criminality in Ogoniland and other parts of the State or country, we do not support and will not tolerate unprovoked military onslaught and reckless killings in any Ogoni community or else where.

MOSOP urges that security actions should be taken with respect of the rights of innocent citizens and that the military or any arm of the security agencies should act within the ambit of the law, especially, according to the rules of engagements.

We call on relevant security agencies, particularly the Police to urgently commence investigation into the reported military raid and killing in K. Dere Community and ensure that all those behind such destructive and unwarranted operations are brought to book to avert total break down of law and order in the area.

"Most painful about this incident is the issue of the military men coming to the community, providing security to Shell workers but killing our people. This is unacceptable," MOSOP President, Legborsi Pyagbara, said.

Signed:

*Sunny Zorvah*

_Acting Publicity Secretary_

Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Pix: Lenu Kpegezor also shot in K.Dere but still in critical condition