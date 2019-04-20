Use easter to heal wounds from last election", Umahi charges Christians.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has charged Christians to use the solemnity of the easter season to heal all wounds by divisive political tendencies arising from the last elections in the country.

Governor Umahi in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor said this year’s Easter is apt as it presents clear opportunity for Christians and Nigerians in general to heal the country and make peace with one another as the only panceca to development.

He said Easter as the solemnity of the celebration of highest sacrifice made by Christ by accepting to die for mankind should serve as pointer to all Christians in the country to make sacrifices for the peace and unity of the country by healing all wounds arising from the last general elections in Nigeria.

Governor Umahi said there is no sacrifice too much to make to achieve peace and called on Christians to emulate Jesus by giving all, adding that all that was not given is lost and prayed God to continue to sustain mankind in His everlasting love.

He acknowledged that the country has been greatly wounded by various divisive political tendencies but insisted that this year’s Easter should be the season to address all these challenges that face us as a people and learn to forgive one another in the spirit of Easter.