Easter Offers Opportunity To Reflects On Faith, Hope --- Macaulay

As Christians globally, ponder on the essence of Easter, former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has said that the death of Christ challenges humanity to be better.

Macaulay in an Easter message, stated that the season offers the opportunity to reflect on the importance of faith and hope for a better tomorrow in a dying world.

According to him, although beset with challenges, faith in the hope which Christ's death offers, remains one of the building blocks of a healthy society, providing humanity with the values needed to get along with each other.

He said, perhaps faith's greatest quality, is that it challenges humanity to be better. ''Of course, the precise meaning of faith has evolved over time, but faith is part of our history as a nation and that history informs our identity today.''

The veteran labour leader posited the need for Nigeria to, in the spirit of the season, purge their mind and renew hope on the need for quintessence in humanity.

He said, ''Christ's death has opened a thorough heavenly portal for humanity, and thus we have access to all heavenly blessings which include mercy, grace, salvation, Holy Ghost baptism, good health, freedom, peace, promotion, joy unspeakable, dominion and above all a privilege for a glorious immortality.''

''As we commemorate Christ's resurrection at Easter, we are by extension reviving the covenant of peace and blessing which He brought about with salvation. And if this covenant is to be restored in our lives this Easter, we must be prepared to receive Christ afresh in our national life.'' Macaulay stressed.