769 Osun Workers Caught in Certificate Infraction

Osun State Government today declared that 769 civil servants in the state got their jobs with questionable certificates.

The immediate past Commissioner for Information who is currently the Supervisor for the ministry, Mr Adelani Baderinwa disclosed this in Osogbo, state capital.

In a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice, Baderinwa said a firm, The Captain Consultants, engaged five years ago by the state Government to verify the result and other necessary documents of the workers in the state has completed its assignment and submitted its report.

According to him, "the screening of the workers credentials came on the heel of controversies and reported forgery of results with which some of the workers allegedly secured job in the Osun civil service.

"At the commencement of the screening exercise in 2015, all the civil servants in the state were asked to submit their credentials in their personal files, from which the Captain Consultants firm got access to their results and begun the verification exercise.

"Each and every result submitted by each of the workers were verified in their various secondary schools, post secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

"Some of the workers who were suspected to have forged/fake results were summoned by the firm and asked to present original results or go to their various schools for either attestation or re-confirmation.

"The firm, on its own approached the schools for ‘confirmation of results’ of the affected workers for which they were obliged.

"The verification process uncovered serious certificate infraction on the part of some of the workers across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government", he said.