The Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu has advised Nigerians to be security conscious during Easter celebration.

The police chief spoke through the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba.

He said, "while wishing Nigerians a happy, fruitful and hitch-free Easter celebration, we enjoin them to be security conscious".

He advised Nigerians to continue to provide useful information for the police to assist them to effectively track down criminal elements in our society.

The IGP directed Assistant Inspector Generals of Police and Commissioners of Police in Zonal and State Commands across the country to deploy adequate intelligence, human and operational assets of the police to ensure adequate security.

He also directed them to intensify routine patrols and protect vulnerable points within their jurisdictions, including major highways, places of worship, residential areas, recreation centres, motor parks, financial institutions, Government/Private Infrastructures and all places of public resort.

The IGP directed AIGs and CPs to ensure that their officers and men conduct themselves in most professional manner in line with extant laws and standard best practices before, during and after the festival.