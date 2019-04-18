Oyetola Spits Fire at Osun Stakeholders Security Meeting

The Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has warned landlords in the state not to rent their houses to strangers and illegal miners who may constitute security threat to the state.

At a stakeholders security meeting today, Oyetola warned that any landlord that rent his house to criminals would not go unpunished.

His words “If you rent out your house to a person who turns out to be a bandit, you will bear the consequence with him".

Oyetola expressed worry that the bandits displaced from Zamfara State where mining was banned may infiltrate Osun for illegal mining activities.

The Governor said: "It has become imperative to put measures in place to checkmate the influx of displaced illegal miners to prevent the reverberation effect of the Zamfara State crisis in Osun."

He noted that the purpose of the meeting was to sensitize the security stakeholders on the need to forestall possible influx of illegal miners from Zamfara because of the attendant risks such as kidnapping, killings, drug dealings, arms peddling and rape.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other traditional rulers in the state attended the meeting.

Others at the meeting were the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige; State Director, Department of State Service (DSS), Mr Brown Ekwoaba; State Commander National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Samuel Egbeola ‎and Acting Comptroller Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Ibong Osato Aideyan .