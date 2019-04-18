BREAKING: Police Foils Kidnap, Ritual Attempt In Delta

The police in Asaba, Delta state capital, has foiled a suspected kidnap and ritual attempt on a young girl.

The girl, it was gathered was coming from the popular Ogbegonogo market Thursday, along the Nnebisi road to Summit road.

It was reliably learnt that the girl whose identity is yet to be known boarded a tricycle, popularly known as Keke napep, on her way from the market when two other boys joined her from both sides, leaving the innocent girl in the middle.

The suspected yahoo boys met their waterloo when their victim who signaled the Keke operator that she wants to drop off by Jesus Saves Junction refused to stop, forcing her to raise alarm which attracted mobile police on patrol and sympathizers to chase after them.

It was reliably gathered that the suspected yahoo boys hypnotized (charmed) their victim which made her temporarily lost memory after she raised the alarm.

The police in their swift response intercepted and apprehended the suspected kidnappers cum yahoo boys.

An eyewitness said one of them in a bid to disappear threw a ring suspected to be magic ring in his mouth and attempted to vanish but the police diffused the charm.

Irate youths who gathered at the scene made efforts to go on jungle justice but the police prevented them.

One of the boys was identified to be a owner of a Jeep. Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, said he has not received the information.