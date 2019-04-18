They have resumed Their occupation of killing

From taking a break

Weeks leading to the elections

Turn to Enugu, Nassarawa, Zamfara, Kaduna...

It is sporadic killing

Hearts sprint

On who's to be killed next

An eye is still on cow colony

When this eye has been blind

To give people-oriented governance

They want his DNA checked

As he points to his rival

Of having a nationhood palaver

Another four years have started

On frivolities

Such that he spent on medical trips abroad

In the other four years

While the country totters

Flippancy has become citizens

Share of a democracy

There is no end in sight of the malady

Even when citizens periscope

With a microscope

Sadly, the killings

Have resumed again

Overtly and covertly

Blood means nothing to them.