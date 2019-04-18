TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

April 18, 2019 | Poem

They have resumed Their occupation of killing

By Odimegwu Onwumere

From taking a break
Weeks leading to the elections

Turn to Enugu, Nassarawa, Zamfara, Kaduna...
It is sporadic killing

Hearts sprint
On who's to be killed next

An eye is still on cow colony
When this eye has been blind
To give people-oriented governance

They want his DNA checked
As he points to his rival
Of having a nationhood palaver

Another four years have started
On frivolities

Such that he spent on medical trips abroad
In the other four years

While the country totters
Flippancy has become citizens
Share of a democracy

There is no end in sight of the malady
Even when citizens periscope
With a microscope

Sadly, the killings
Have resumed again

Overtly and covertly
Blood means nothing to them.


