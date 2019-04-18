They have resumed Their occupation of killing
From taking a break
Weeks leading to the elections
Turn to Enugu, Nassarawa, Zamfara, Kaduna...
It is sporadic killing
Hearts sprint
On who's to be killed next
An eye is still on cow colony
When this eye has been blind
To give people-oriented governance
They want his DNA checked
As he points to his rival
Of having a nationhood palaver
Another four years have started
On frivolities
Such that he spent on medical trips abroad
In the other four years
While the country totters
Flippancy has become citizens
Share of a democracy
There is no end in sight of the malady
Even when citizens periscope
With a microscope
Sadly, the killings
Have resumed again
Overtly and covertly
Blood means nothing to them.