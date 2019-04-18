Mnjtf Troops Kill 39 Bhts , Recovers Equipment In Cross Kaura... 20 Soldiers Wounded

In continuation of the ongoing Operation YANCIN TAFKI in the Lake Chad Area, troops of the MNJTF and national forces yesterday dealt another blow on Boko Haram Terrorists.

Colonel Timothy Antigha, the Chief of Military Public, MNJTF, N'Djamena - Chad. Republic in a statement Thursday said the boko Haram terrorists attacked troops positioned in Cross Kaura town but unfortunately for the BHTs, the vigilant and gallant MNJTF and national troops overwhelmed the Boko Haram terrorists, killing 39 and capturing several equipment in the counter - attack.

20 soldiers who were Wounded In Action have been airlifted out of the the area of operation and are receiving adequate medical attention.