President Buhari gives ministers deadline to submit 'status reports'

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked cabinet ministers to submit comprehensive status reports on policies, programs and projects by April 24, 2019.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, quoted a circular issued by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), that the reports should be submitted to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President.

The circular also requested that members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to; “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Federal Executive Council are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, 30th April, 2019.”

The circular also pointed out that the 9th and 10th meetings of the council have been rescheduled to Thursday, April 25 and Thursday, May 2, 2019, respectively” in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.