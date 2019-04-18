Delta SUBEB Chairman Expresses Satisfaction With 'Jolly Phonic' Learning Initiative

Executive Chairman, Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu, has rated the performance index of Universal Learning Solutions Initiative high in its partnership with the Board to revolutionize the teacihing of English Literacy in public primary schools in the state through the use of Jolly Phonics.

Ogwu, who was speaking on Wednesday, during the presentation of the impact report of the Jolly Phonics project for the first year that ended in August 2018 to SUBEB by the Country Director, Universal Learning Solutions Initiative, Patrick Uzu, noted that Jolly Phonics project was recording the desired result in the state.

According to him, the use of Jolly Phonics, an internationally respected and fast-track literacy scheme that teaches the 42 letter sounds of the English Language in a fun and interactive manner was broadening the horizon of reading and writing skills of primary school pupils in the state.

“We have witnessed remarkable changes in the reading abilities of pupils in just a few months with the method (Jolly Phonics project) and we now look forward to ensuring the method makes a sustainable impact by supporting the monitoring and mentoring team to ensure that teachers are teaching to the highest standards,” he added.

The SUBEB boss who received the report assured the Country Director of Universal Learning Solutions Initiative that the Board would continue to provide the enabling environment that would assist them in consolidating the achievements already recorded in the Jolly Phonics project, adding that their recommendations to the Board would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters with a view to addressing some of the challenges inhibiting the smooth operation of the project.

In his remarks during the presentation of the report, the Secretary to the Board, Byron Unini harped on the need for Universal Learning Solutions Initiative to send the names of Jolly Phonics trained teachers to SUBEB so that the Board would halt their intra and inter transfer.

Speaking earlier while presenting the report, the Country Director of Universal Learning Solutions Initiative, Patrick Uzu disclosed that over 79,772 government school teachers in Nigeria have received training in the Jolly Phonics methodology by UK accredited trainers from the not-for-profit organization (Universal Learning Solutions Initiative).

Following the training, Uzu said, teachers are provided with the materials and mentoring they need to properly embed high quality teaching in classrooms, pointing out that results across the states so far demonstrate how Jolly Phonics was helping to transform literacy levels.

He stated that Universal Learning Solutions Initiative is a UK and Nigeria Not-For-Profit organisation that work with governments and stakeholders to improve literacy skills among primary school pupils.

“We do this by training primary schools teachers, providing teaching and learning materials to the teachers, learning resources to the pupils, mentoring and monitoring support to the teachers who received the training. We collaborate with SUBEB to ensure that the implementation is very effective,” Uzu added.

Delta State, according to him, began implementation of the programme in September 2017 with the training of about 1,000 primary one teachers, adding that another 1,000 primary two teachers were trained in December 2018, making a total of 2,000 trained in the state so far.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the report which covered the activities carried out by Universal Learning Solutions Initiative, successes achieved, challenges encountered and recommendations to Hon. Ogwu on how to maximise the impact of the programme in the state.