Ebonyi State establishes a Cement Factory

His words" the Council has approved the establishment of Ebocem, which is a company that will be responsible for the production of cement, and the site will be sited at Okpoto.

Also, Onwe announced that a committee has also been set up for the movement of Ebonyi Rice city. He also announced the establishment of Ebonyi state university Radio station and faculty of Engineering.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Security and Boarder Peace, Dr Kenneth Ugbala announced that the problem rocking Abakaliki and Ikwo Local government Areas has been resolved peacefully .

According to him, the State Government acquired the disputed land and shared the land between the people of Enyigba community of Abakaliki LGA and Enyibuchiri community of Ikwo LGA.

Ugbala further noted that the Council has equally set up an implementation committee headed by Rev. Fr Abraham Nwali to provide the statement with a legal instrument that will be sent to Ebonyi State House of Assembly to ensure that the decision of Ebonyi state government concerning the disputed lands are legislated upon by the House members and it will be implemented strongly to guide all the decisions concerning all the intra land disputed areas in the state .

Meanwhile, Ugbala disclosed that the miscreants that were responsible for the killings of the Innocent Ebonyians on 5th and 6th April must be fished out and made sure that they face the full wrath of the law, adding that the primary responsibility of Ebonyi state government is to protect the lives and properties of every Ebonyi citizens.