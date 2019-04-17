Ohafia Community Condemns Attack by Herdsman

The Ohafia Community in Aba has condemned the attack on Esther Ibem Nmecha by one Garba Salisu, a Herdsman at Aba recently.

In a Press Release signed by Chief Oji Oji Kalu, President of Ohafia Improvement Union Incorporated, Aba branch, an umbrella body of all Ohafia indigenes resident in Aba, that unites, harmonizes and strengthens bond of fraternity among the component towns and villages in Ohafia and made available to Press Men at the Chief Magistrate Court, Aba, during the trial of Garba Salisu, condemned the attack.

According to the Chief Kalu,Salisu attempted to severe the head of Esther Nmecha and lost three of her fingers in the process.In his words “The Ohafia Community in Aba condemns in very strong term the dastard act of the Herdsman on Esther which would have kept us in a mourning mood, had he succeeded in cutting off her head as he boasted.We also condemn such acts in Igbo land which has been on the rise in recent times”

Chief Kalu called for a thorough investigation into the matter to unravel and prevent future occurrence. He said “We passionately solicit and appeal to government to investigate the attempted murder of Esther Nmecha to unravel what gave the Garba Salisu,the impetus to boast and acted the way he did in a broad day light. The investigation will unravel and prevent a future occurrence of such dastard acts”

“We are highly concerned about reported cases of allegations of killings, rapes, robbery and physical assaults against women, children and civilians generally by Herdsmen in other parts of Igbo land with attendant physical and psychological injuries to victims, their relatives and friends and would not like that to be imported into Abia State. Abia State has been having robust relationship with the Herdsmen and any move to make it sour should be resisted” he said.

He described Ohafia people as law abiding and are having harmonious relationship with Herdsmen at home and would not let that to be eroded. He thanked the wife of the Executive Governor of Abia State, Her Excellency, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu for pledging to offset the medical bill of Esther Nmecha, when she visited the victim at the General Hospital, Eziukwu Road, Aba, recently.

“Now that the prosecution of the Herdsman has commenced, let it be expedited so that justice shall be done to allay the fear that Herdsmen have invaded Aba because of the recent occurrence which has injected fear on residents. We call on the government of Nigeria to immediately stop the ongoing incessant killings and maiming by Herdsmen all over the country, which certainly is not in tandem with ease of life as provided for in the constitution” he concluded.

Earlier, the Herdsman, Garba Salisu, was brought before the Chief Magistrate Court,Aba, Abia State, for attempting to murder one Esther Ibem Nmecha with cutlass.The accused was alleged to have used the cutlass on the victim, injuring her in the process by chopping off three of her fingers.

It was reported that the file has been transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution in Abia State for compliance.The presiding magistrate, Chief Magistrate Calistus Eluwa, remanded the defendant, Garba Salisu, in Aba Prison and the case adjourned sine die.