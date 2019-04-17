We didn’t endorse Lawan, APC youth leaders cry out

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Zonal Youth Leaders Forum has dissociated itself from the purported endorsement of Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan as sole candidate for the Senate presidency position, insisting that the idea of micro-zoning of National Assembly leadership positions was not in the best interest of the party.

The reaction came on the heels of media reports claiming endorsement for Senator Lawan by some APC youths in Abuja, on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the Forum, Terver Aginde, on Wednesday, the zonal youth leaders expressed concern that micro-zoning the Senate Presidency and Speakership positions will not only erode the independence of legislature but would also alienate genuine party members and senators-elect unjustifiably.

“We are the constitutionally recognized Youth Leaders of the party and we are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC). We are worried about the future of this party. So, the purported endorsement of a particular candidate by some youths is certainly not from us.

“Our position is clear, we do not want a repeat of the 2015 incidence. And again, we maintain that no zone is less important than the others.

“Like we stated in our communiqué yesterday, we are not against zoning but micro-zoning. We considered it anomalous to make a pronouncement on the Senate presidency and Speakership to the exclusion of other zones.

“We are yet to receive answers to the questions: How did we get to this avoidable crisis point? How did we arrive at the purported decision on micro-zoning? Who seconded the motion for such a divisive plot?

“Mr. President in his right wisdom has maintained that he is for everyone and the wisdom in that is to give every legitimate party member a sense of belonging. We think that is the route to go,” the youth leaders maintained.

Michael Jegede is a professional media practitioner and writes from Abuja