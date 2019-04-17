Police dismissed, arraigned traffic wardens for killing Civil Defence officer

The Nigeria Police today arraigned two Traffic Wardens, Idoko Sunday and Katdel Dabit in court for complicity in the unfortunate death of an Assistant Superintendent of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jumbo Ogar.

The arraignment of the erstwhile Traffic Wardens was sequel to the outcome of investigation into the case of alleged discreditable conduct and unlawful exercise of authority reported against them on 20th March, 2019.

Sunday and Dabit had earlier been subjected to the internal disciplinary procedures of the Force known as Orderly Room Trial and they were dismissed from the force before the arraignment.

Police investigations indicted them for assault and excessive use of force on the deceased after his arrest.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that Forensic Analysis by a pathologist as seen in the autopsy report clearly traced the cause of death to injuries inflicted on the deceased during his encounter with the Traffic Wardens.

The Nigerian Voice also learnt that the autopsy report stated that the death of the late Civil Defence officer was due to blunt force injury to the head, multiple skin and soft tissue injuries on the fore head and face of the deceased.

The report also indicated that there was no natural disease in the body of the NSCDC officer to sufficiently explain his sudden death

Sunday and Dabit have been remanded in Kuje Prisons pending the next adjournment of the case.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Nba said the Force deeply regretted the unfortunate incident which resulted in the death of the Civil Defence officer.

The Force PRO told The Nigerian Voice that the Inspector General of Police, Ag. M.A. Adamu ensured a transparent, accountable, comprehensive and speedy investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late Civil Defense officer.

He appealed to Nigerians not to lose faith in the Force, reiterating the earlier assurances of he IGP that, under his watch, no form of impunity or “man’s inhumanity to man” will go unpunished.

He therefore warns that like these indicted traffic wardens, any Police Officer found wanting for unlawful use of Force and other sundry offences, will be publicly named, shamed and brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.