Zenith Bank Plc Releases Unaudited Q1 2019 Results

Group Unaudited Results for the period ended 31 March, 2019

LAGOS, NIGERIA – 17 April, 2019 – Zenith Bank Plc, (Bloomberg: ZENITHBA NL) (“Zenith” or the “Bank”), the Nigerian bank headquartered in Lagos, announces its unaudited results for the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

Financial Highlights

In millions of Naira Income statement 31-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 % Change Gross earnings 158,111 169,192 -7% Interest and similar income 122,480 116,712 5% Net interest income 86,137 69,992 23% Operating income 116,697 115,702 1% Operating expenses (59,404) (61,701) -4% Profit before tax 57,293 54,001 6% Profit after tax 50,234 47,079 7% Earnings Per share (N) 1.60 1.50 7% Balance sheet 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 % Change Gross loans and advances 1,938,432 2,016,520 -4% Customer deposits 3,571,370 3,690,295 -3% Total assets 5,877,451 5,955,710 -1% Shareholders' fund 780,887 815,751 -4% Key ratios 31-Mar-19 31-Mar-18 % Change Return on average equity (ROAE) 25.2% 24.3% 4% Return on average assets (ROAA) 3.4% 3.3% 4% Net interest margin (NIM) 8.9% 9.3% -4% Cost of funds 3.0% 4.0% -25% Cost of risk 0.4% 0.9% -56% Cost-to-income 50.9% 53.3% -5% 31-Mar-19 31-Dec-18 % Change Liquidity ratio 66.7% 69.7% -4% Loan to deposit ratio 43.0% 44.2% -3% Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) 25.0% 25.0% 0% Non performing loan 4.85% 4.98% -3%

ZENITH BANK PLC SUSTAINS MARKET DOMINANCE WITH IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

In the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, Zenith Bank Group recorded improved numbers across key metrics, driven by a solid performance in all business segments. This resulted in a Profit before Tax (PBT) of ₦57 billion, representing a 6% growth over the ₦54 billion achieved in the corresponding period in 2018. The Group’s on-going commitment to cost optimisation on the income statement and statement of financial position ensured earnings per share increased by 7% to ₦1.60 compared to Q1 2018.

The growth in net interest income and operating income by 23% and 1% respectively mitigated the decline in gross earnings. The effective management of cost-to-income ratio, cost of funds and cost of risk offset top-line declines to deliver an enhanced operating income in the period.

Our risk and asset quality continues to improve as cost of risk dropped significantly by 52% from 0.9% in the prior year to 0.4% for the period. This was achieved as impairment charges declined by 54% (₦2.5 billion year on year reduction). Our cost of funds also improved, declining by 25% from 4% in Q1 2018 to 3% at quarter-end. This was supported by a 22% decrease in interest expense of ₦10 billion over the same period, affirming the Group’s robust treasury and liquidity management. Our prudent cost management led to a 5% decline in our cost-to-income ratio by 5% from 53.3% in 2018 to 50.9% in the period with an absolute reduction in operating expenses by ₦2.3 billion year-on-year.

The Group’s retail franchise continues to increase as retail deposits grew by N80bn between December 2018 and March 2019 representing a 9% growth notwithstanding the fact that total customer deposits dropped marginally by 3%. The drop in customer deposits was as a result of rebalancing of the deposit mix as expensive purchased deposits were forgone in favour of cheaper and stickier retail deposits.

The volume and value of transactions across our electronic and digital platforms continue to grow as new customers are being acquired. Our balance sheet continues to strengthen as liquidity ratio is at 66.7%, loan to deposit ratio closed at 43%, and capital adequacy ratio ended the period at 25% respectively and remain above the relevant regulatory thresholds as at 31 March 2019.

Going into the rest of the year and with improving economic fundamentals, we are confident of delivering value to all our stakeholders on our commitments even as we create more opportunities for businesses by supporting them through selective risk asset creation. We shall continue our investments in the retail segment of the market as we consolidate our leadership position in the corporate segment while maintaining a strong balance sheet.