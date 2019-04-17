Ihedioha: Insight On His New Developmental Initiatives

Democracy and development are the two components that stand central to the understanding of how government all over the world facilitate the betterment of the lives of their citizens. Democracy in other words must be tied to our experience in order to make that experience more edifying in a way that makes us better and facilitate social harmony and progress. Part of what democracy implies on any society is that effective leadership is the ability and courage to identify and harness available human and material resources within its clime to fulfil its mission, role and mandate. My basic assumption here is that leadership has a programme of action and is focused and committed.

The Imo state governor-elect, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, CON must be commended for putting together, for the very first time in the history of Imo state, not just the best brains but 139 men and women of character, antecedents and positive historical background to work in his Transition Technical Committees. By such appointments, Hon Ihedioha has set the ball rolling and shown brazen capacity to rebuild the state through collective efforts, team spirit, they can-do spirit, respect for due process, respect for peoples wish and putting right pegs in the right holes. Hon Ihedioha has come to represent the very epitome of the noble ideals of democracy. He has assembled a team of technocrats with intimidating track records as a true democrat. He has practically shown that cohesion in governance is possible and achievable. Such ideological construction put up for the state will evoke a new dawn that will positively impact on the society largely. Erudite men and women like Prof Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke, former Director of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Dr. Ernest Ebi, Barr Livy Uzoukwu SAN, Justice Paul Onumajuru, Dr. Chris Asoluka, Dr Kema Chikwe, Captain Emma Ihenacho, Frank Nneji, Engr. Charles Ugwu, Prof ABC Duruaku, Prof Jude Njoku, Prof Awuzie, Prof B.E.B Nwoke, Prof Viola Onwuliri and many others will simply make a big impact and cannot disappoint the people.

Given the experiences of Imo people in the past under governor Okorocha, it will not be an exaggeration to say that the people were deeply injured and broken hearted. The pain in their hearts is palpable and visible even to the blind, considering the catalogues of failed promises, wickedness, selfishness and insensitivity on the plights of the people by the outgoing administration of Governor Okorocha and his gang. Today Imo people are celebrating for winning a battle against the forces of darkness incarnated in Okorocha and his lame duck administration. To address the anomalies of such a failed administration, there exists the need to address some of the wrongs through the new transition technical team with the view to flushing out completely Okorocha’s failed legacies. With the coming on board of the Transition Technical Committees, Imo roads, economy, dilapidated schools, health centres and hospitals facilities and other amenities around the state must get face lift this time around because the committee’s terms of reference empower them to recommend and identify key areas of failure, inadequacies and make recommendations to the incoming administration for action.

The new Imo government needs to fix our state beyond mediocrity and navigate it towards human, infrastructural, economic and social development such that every citizen can work and feed himself and his family. The state with its teeming population of young talents and numerous citadels of learning, desires the same kind of progress obtainable in the 21stcentury globally. This Transition Technical team will make inputs towards stamping out the present poverty, starvation, infrastructural chaos and hopelessness of Imo people which the past administration have plunged them into.

Impressed by this unique initiative, we know the bane of true democracy in Nigeria is the way and manner the political actors and those in power practice it. For a genuine democratic process to take roots in Nigeria, it is recommended that: political participation be encouraged at all levels since no one can correct the system from the outside; technocrats and professionals should not regard politics as a dirty game and as such, not leave it in the hands of touts, mediocre and idlers who have no business with governance. Finally, it is recommended that Nigerians, including the governed and those that govern, should be patriotic enough to tackle the national challenge of uprooting the un-democratic scepter from the polity and in its place, entrench the culture of free, transparent and participatory democracy in the country. Imo state the eastern Heartland, a peaceful very richly endowed old state that has been untouched or divided since creation. Most populous for leading in education, most cosmopolitan, a state with vibrant human energy and its unique soul, highly accommodative to both hard working and lazy people, a land of opportunities. In Imo fortune favours the brave and the resilient.

Fix Imo and you have fixed South East of Nigeria. Imo is the microcosms of Eastern Nigeria, because it is where all communities in the zone have brought their respective business prospects and as well get quality education for their children for future economic survival and stability. As there is a truism in an adage that “If hunger is removed from man’s need, his poverty is abated to a great extent” so true is the saying that if Imo State can overcome her food security, agric insecurity, sustainable comprehensive development in every sector will be accelerated. But for this to occur, Imo people must continue to support Rt. Hon Ihedioha new Transition Technical Committee to fully implement their terms of reference which is all encompassing to address the various needs of the economic sectors of the state.

Democracy is people oriented and therefore, embedded in social justice and equity. To this end, it is only when the democracy of our day satisfies the mental, moral and physical wants of the masses living under it can it be regarded as existent and genuine. It our desire to see the newly constituted Transition Technical committee commence and maintain a workable operational guide that will snowball and enhance the incoming administration to deliver its campaign promise and make the people happy. With the pedigree of some of committee members it evident that much is expected by Imo people who have be dazed by visionless to ineptitude to crass corruption by the outgoing government which has deliberately been blind to its own obvious inconsistencies in policy and very consistent in self-righteousness, just as it has been unwavering in heaping all the ills that plagued the state in recent times on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP after failing for eight years tenure.

The operational principles and bedrock of genuine democracy are, respect for the constitution and the rule of law; separation of powers between the executive, legislature and judiciary, and ensuring that right people are used to occupy position of service. It is, therefore, notable that Rt Hon Ihedioha the governor-elect has applied these principles which are practiced accordingly in most modern states, with that at the back of mind, the desired conditions of social justice and equity needed in our communities will be realizable. Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is already on the right course with the appointments. He has taken the bull by the horn for the betterment of the state.