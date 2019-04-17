Police arrest kidnapper of Channels TV staff

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested one Godwin Ige popularly known as ‘White’ for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a staff of Channels TV, Mr. Friday Okeregbe.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that the 28-years-old suspect hails from Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The FPRO said Godwin is the fourth member of the gang responsible for the kidnapping Okeregbe.

Mba said the police operatives recovered a berretta pistol, one locally made pistol, eleven live ammunition, two live cartridges and one Honda Accord Car with Registration number KWL 420 GU from the suspect.

The police spokesperson said the same vehicle was used for the kidnapping operation when Okeregbe was abducted on 22nd March, 2019.

The IGP while appealing for public support, patience and understanding assures that the Police and other security agencies will not rest on their oars until homes and highways are made safe and secured.