Nigerians mark Good Deed Day with rededication to doing good

The pavilion at the Obafemi Awolowo University Sports Complex was filled to the brim as people from all walks of life thronged the venue to celebrate the Good Deed Day 2019.

The convener, Adetola Olugbenga Bamidele said the Good Deeds Day celebration was aimed at encouraging people that have been doing good to keep it up, urged those that have not being doing good deeds to start without further delay and to admonish children to emulate good deeds so that the society would be a good place for all to live in.

The participants voluntarily donated blood for the use of hospital patients who were in dare need of blood but could not afford it.

The medical personnel also used the occasion to sensitise people on HIV/AIDS and other health related issues.

Medical experts also educated the participants on how to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS and also enlightened them not to discriminate against those that were already infected, saying that stigmatization could cause more damage than the disease itself.

One of the nurses from the General Hospital, Ile-Ife, Mrs Aderibigbe disclosed that at least, 3.2 million Nigerians are HIV positive and that one out of 50 Nigerian is infected. She said "Even if you are not infected, you are affected because someone around you is infected, so, let's stop the discrimination".

The theme of the event was "volunteering: the unique key to sustainable development goals" and the two guest speakers, Dr Owojori Moyinoluwa and Dr Babasehinde Ademuleya did justice to the topic in their separate lectures.

At the event, the participants gave renewed commitment and rededication to doing good as they also pledged to volunteer themselves to offering selfless service to their various communities, particularly by assisting those in dare need of help in their neighborhood.