Crescent Varsity Hosts Communication Scholars For Empowerment Lecture

Crescent University, Abeokuta, is set to host the maiden edition of the South- West Zone of the Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) Empowerment Series (AES) in its main auditorium on Tuesday April 23, 2019 starting from 10am.

Executive Head of the Editorial Board of The Guardian, Mr Martins Oloja will be speaking on the topic "Challenge of Election Reporting in a Multi-Ethnic/Religious Setting: the case of Nigeria's 2019 General Elections".

A veteran journalist and political strategist, Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye is Special Guest; Vice Chancellor, Crescent University, Abeokuta, Prof. Ibraheem Gbajabiamila as Chief Host, while Head, Department of Mass Communication Dr Kola Adesina as Host.

Journalists, academics, consultants, professionals, researchers, students and other participants across educational and professional institutions are expected at the event