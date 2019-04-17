Borno Concerned Citizens Warn Against Party Choice of Lawan....

Says President Buhari’s Support Gives Ndume Fresh Assurance To Go Against Party’s Choice

Controversy is still beaming it's torchlight on the senate presidency despite the position of the north eastern governors who are now senators-elect that have tactically said to have endorsed Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan for the senate presidency against former Senate Leader Ali Ndune.

This new ball game means that the ruling party , APC still have some challenges to battle with after it has announced its preferred candidate for the post of Senate President in the coming 9th Assembly, Senator Ahmed Lawan under pressure by a national eader of the party who has been masterminding the affairs since 2015.

His influence has made the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to endorse Senator Ahmed Lawan for the Senate top job. However, some other Senators-Elect are eyeing the seat as well. Among them, Senator Ali Ndume who has insisted that nothing will stop him from the contest.

However, the issue of who President Muhammadu Buhari supports for the post is raising another controversy. While Lawan’s campaign group argues that the position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is automatically that of the president. Ndume’s supporters disagree, saying that Buhari gave his blessing to their candidate before and after the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections as reported in some media.

It will be recalled that Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima openly adopted Lawan on Monday, urging APC members to demonstrate loyalty and do the same.

He told reporters in Abuja: “I hail from the same state with the distinguished Senator Ali Ndume and I appreciate the fact that politics is local, but politics is also national.

“I fully align with the aspiration of my party with the aspiration of President Muhammadu Buhari. By the grace of God, we are going to mobilize all our goodwill to see that we are fully on board.

"We are for Senator Ahmed Lawan. We are for Femi Gbajabiamila and all other senators and other House of Representatives members endorsed by the party.”

He added: “We are for party discipline that allows everyone to aspire to political offices. We believe that we must respect the party that all of us won on its platform. There is no provision for independent candidates. I don’t know whether anyone has won on an independent platform.”

This is coming at a time that a group of elders from Borno state expressed fear that some forces were plotting to hijack the leadership of the ninth National Assembly for pecunery and selfish gains.

The group also warned that this could be counter-productive to good policies and programmes of Presudent Buhari's next level agenda

The elders on the platform of Concerned Borno Citizens made the disclosure in a statement issued by their spokesman, Alhaji Yakubu Umar.

They said they decided to publicly mobilize support for Ndume after he confided in them that he discussed with and obtained the support of the president.

The group cautioned Buhari against alleged plots to sabotage his second term administration should the wrong person be elected as Senate President.

The Borno Concerned Citizens also urged Buhari to personally scrutinize Ndume and Lawan to determine who is more loyal, experienced and qualified.

"Nduma is better, having served as Minority Leader in the House of Representatives and later as Senate Majority Leader, "the group said.

The group further claimed that Ndume was removed as Senate Leader because he was perceived as too close to the presidency, and was suspended from plenary for defending Buhari’s policy.

It said Saraki replaced Ndume with Lawan, considered a willing partner, and under whom the presidency allegedly began to suffer sabotage.

“It is the responsibility of the Senate Leader to liaise between the Senate and the president. Perhaps this was not taken seriously under Lawan. The Senate Leader is the one who markets executive bills to the Senate and carries out any improvement such bills require to be accepted by the Senate. This is the function Lawan failed to achieve.”

The group, which claimed it has the support of former governors, former ministers and leaders of the APC in Borno State, recall that the state gave the APC over 90 per cent of votes in the recent elections.

"It is expected that President Muhammadu Buhari makes his position clear on the matter. This may go a long way in making the aspirants understand the President’s position and it will possibly end the controversy so that the party will go into the election as a united house."