Shettima Consoles late Mamman Nasir's family

Borno State Governor and Chairman of Northern States Governors' forum, Kashim Shettima was in Malumfashi town in Katsina state on Tuesday where he paid condolence visit to the family of late northern elder statesman and former President of the court of appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir who died on Saturday.

Shettima flew from Abuja to Kano on Tuesday morning and drove to Malumfashi.

At the family house of late Nasir who was the Galadima of Katsina, the Governor was on behalf of the bereaved family, received by Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir alongside dozens of elders and royal courtiers. The Governor also met with female members of the late Galadima's family at the traditional palace with members of his delegation offering Islamic prayers for the late statesman and his bereaved family.

Accompanied by Borno's commissioner for Poverty alleviation and Youths empowerment, Babagana Tijjani Banki and two Special Advisers Abba Dawud Lawan and Alhaji Abba Jatau, Governor Kashim Shettima described the late Mamman Nasir as one of the last titans of northern Nigeria from the era of late Premier of northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

"The demise of our father, the late Justice Mamman Nasir, is a big loss to us in northern Nigeria. I came here both on behalf of Borno State Government and on behalf of Governors in northern Nigeria who may be unable to come here. I have had interactions with the late Mamman Nasir at different times. He was always passionate about the peace, stability and development of the north in particular and Nigeria in general. He was an elder statesman by all standard and this is why we deemed it necessary to come to Malumfashi where condolences are being received by the family, to pay our respect. May Allah accept all his many good deeds and for give his shortcomings. May he be granted Aljanna firdaus" Shettima said.

Representatives of the family, Allhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir described Governor Shettima as a rare leader with the mentality of elder statesmen.

"Your Excellency, coming all the way from Maiduguri to this house in Malumfashi means so much to the family of late Justice Mamman Nasir. We cherish and will forever remember this visit. We are grateful and we pray that Allah recompense this good deed. You have honoured our father and shown to us that indeed we are all one people. We thank you and wish you a safe journey back" Abdulkadir said.