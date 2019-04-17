Macaulay Hails Delta Acting Governor On Birthday

Former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has felicitated with the Acting Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro on his birthday, describing him as a reliable Deputy.

Macaulay, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Iteveh Ekpokpobe, said the Deputy Governor's humility and dedication has earned him a place in the heart of government and the state's political machinery.

According to him, Otuaro's achievements cannot be separated from Senator Ifeanyi Okowa's, since its a joint ticket, hence, whatever are the achievements of the governor, belong to Otuaro.

He said, ''I have known him for over 15 years. He is a very articulate person. His humility is sterling. He has been able to give the governor peace. He has the readiness to serve. I knew him way back during the crisis in the creeks. The peace committee and all that.''

''The crisis threw him up. That background has given him a rich pedigree on mediation and peace building. And of course, humility is a major criteria for achieving peace. Resolving crisis is the most difficult thing. Convincing two sides who believe they are right is not easy. At the national level he is also gaining some recognition which I think is necessary.'' The statement read.

The veteran labour leader, prayed for long life and better understanding of the necessity of life to enable him scale through government peacefully.

He urged him to, in the same vein continue to imbibe his peaceful disposition and humility for the betterment of Delta south and the state at large.