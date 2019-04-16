Police Apprehends Four IPOB Members In Delta

Four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra ((IPOB), have been arrested by the police over purported attempt to raze down 'A' Division police station, Asaba, Delta state.

The police in a release said the lawless group carrying dangerous weapons allegedly made frantic efforts to attack and burn the station but they were overpowered by the police.

According to the release issued Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chuks Orisewezie, said: "Today 15/04/2019 at about 10015hrs some members of outlawed IPOB gr tooup in their large number armed with guns, dagger knives, fuel and other dngerous weapons invaded and attacked ‘A’ Division Police Station, Asaba.

"In their desperate bid to raze down the station, the hoodlums attacked and open fire at the Police men for resisting them.

"The Police men led by the DPO promptly replied fire forcing the hoodlums to beat a retreat. During the melee, four (4) members of the groups were arrested namely, Nwafor Ifeanyi (M) aged 33years, Ifeanyi Nwafor (M), Arinze Orji (M) aged 21 and one Ekene Otakpo, who sustained gun injury and presently receiving treatment at FMC, Asaba.

The release Added that items recovered from the arrested suspects includes; one pump action gun with four (4) hire cartridges and two (2) expended cartridges, assorted suspected criminal charms, four (4) dagger knives, Four (4) IPOB flags, plat cards bearing referendum referendum, Asaba get ready for your referendum today and ten (10) litres of petrol.

On preliminary investigation suspects admitted being members of IPOB, disclosing that the suspects and exhibits have been handed over to State CIID for investigation.