Abe Lauds Channels Tv For Apologizing Over Fake News

The Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has lauded the management of Channels Television, for apologizing for airing fake news about the stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Abe, in a letter, addressed to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Channels Television, Prince John Momoh, also lauded the media organization for its prompt and professional response to the complaints of APC members in the state.

The letter reads in part: "This is just a note to say “THANK YOU”. Your prompt and professional response to our complaint was a class act and journalism at its best.

"I accept your apology, and though we were deeply hurt and embittered, your response is proof enough that no deliberate mischief was intended by Channels Television.

"The matter is now laid to rest, and should only be mentioned from now on as an example of how a responsible news organization should handle an issue of this nature."

The Senator reminded the media organization of its promise to investigate the source of the fake news, which almost brought the party and its members in Rivers State to disrepute.

It reads: "However, remember your promise to get to the bottom of the matter, if it was done maliciously or for profit, please push for maximum sanctions as a lesson to other bad eggs.

"If it was indeed an innocent error then a more lenient approach with a system check and better training will help to improve your already excellent services.

"Also, I hold you to your promise to air a fuller report of our story; it will help to give your audience a clearer picture of what actually transpired at the meeting.

"Once again, thanks for the apology. It's never easy to say sorry, that’s why only strong men apologize when they err."

Signed:

PARRY SAROH BENSON, ANIPR

Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe

April 16, 2019