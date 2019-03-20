Breaking News: Osu State Police arrest one of the gunmen that attack Muslims at Aleluya Estate

Men of Osun State Police Command have apprehended one of the gunmen that attempted to kill Muslims at Aleluya Estate mosque at about 6am this morning.

Muslims in the Estate escaped deaths by a whisker as the gunmen attacked them on their way to mosque and tried to kill them few days after about 50 Muslims were killed at Chriatchurch Mosque in New Zealand by gunmen.

The Muslims in the area said they came out from their different homes and while going to the mosque for the early morning 'Subuhi' prayer, some men carrying guns trailed and tried to shoot them.

One of the victims who made distress call to his relatives to seek help realised that his brothers also face similarly experience and were being trailed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abu Mustapha who heard about the incident mobilised policemen from the Dada Estate Police Divisional Headquarters.

Policemen arrived at the scene promptly and one of the gunmen was arrested and a gun was recovered from him.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro confirmed the incident.

She told Daily Trust that the suspect was taken to Dada Estate police station for interrogation.