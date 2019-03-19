TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

BREAKING NEWS: Court orders INEC to stop collation of Riverselection result

By The Nigerian Voice

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to halt the collation and announcement of the result of the March 9 election in Rivers state, The Cable online newspaper is reporting.

The ruling comes hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to stop further collation, conclusion and announcement of result of the governorship election in Bauchi State held also on March 9, 2019.

The judge ordered the electoral umpire to halt the proceedings till the court gives the final order.


