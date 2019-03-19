Deltans, Residents Assured Of Quality, Affordable, Accessible Healthcare Services

The Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to the provision of quality, affordable and accessible health care services to Deltans and residents alike.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye stated this Tuesday during his visit to the Specialist Hospital, Asaba with the view to getting firsthand information on the wellbeing of the first baby delivered in the new hospital.

According to the Commissioner, "I am here to welcome the first baby, who was delivered through normal delivery on Saturday, 16th March, 2019 and see how the baby and the mother are faring and also make sure that they are doing well".

Dr. Ononye revealed that the hospital commenced initial phase of service provision since the 25th of February this year, disclosing that work is still ongoing in the complex " only about few weeks of operation about six hundred (600) patients have been seen for one medical condition or the other", he said.

He stated that the reason for this turnout in just few weeks of operation is that a good product sells itself as people have been clamouring for this type of services.

The Commissioner commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for approving the contract for the rehabilitation and construction of the road network in that area for easy access to the medical facility.

The parents of the newborn, Mr. and Mrs. Godspower Pallaman thanked the Commissioner for taking out time to seek after their welfare and also for the kind gift of ten thousand naira (N10, 000.00) for the baby.

Also testifying on the quality of services being provided in the hospital, Mrs. Blessing Merecha whose baby was being treated at the emergency unit said she has not seen such quality service provision and hence commended government for the good work and ask them to sustain the momentum.

In her words, "If Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would contest for the seat of President of Nigeria I would not hesitate to vote for him because to be sincere I have not seen such quality health service provision in this country before now".

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. (Mrs.) Benedicta Akpe on her part said that since government has invested so much in this hospital and being poised to make sure that proper services are rendered, her Team will do everything humanly possible to reciprocate government’s investment and provide quality medical services.

On the projection of the hospital for the nearest future, Dr. Akpe said they will ensure that the provisions of quality tertiary health services are provided for patients.