French Ambassador Visits BUA Group

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Jérôme Pasquier accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer, CEEMEA (Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Société Générale, Michel Cohen were received at the BUA Group HQ today Tuesday, 19th March 2019 by the Executive Chairman/CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

