Sultan of Sokoto And Emir Of Kano May Be Deposed - CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday said it had “intercepted credible intelligence” of a fresh plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the Emir of Kano and Sultan of Sokoto.

It said APC was planning to, “depose” the reverred monarchs for allegedly refusing to bow to pressure to take side in the upcoming supplementary governorship elections in their states.

Imo Ugochinyere, CUPP spokesperson, in a statement, said leaders of the APC are accusing the monarchs of taking sides with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We make bold to say that this is a lie from the pit of hell. The Emir and Sultan are rather appealing for calm and for the will of the people to be respected”, it said.

Leaders of the ruling party are boasting and threatening that if they win, they will force them out by setting up state House of Assembly panel to indict them of corruption and force them out using presidential support.

“They are also considering the use of the CJN option against these respected monarchs. This move to drag the sacred stools of the forefathers of these two states is an invitation to full blown anarchy.

“We are warning the APC leaders to back out of this nonsense for the good and stability of the entire country.

“The move to militarise Sokoto and write figures from selected polling units has been perfected like they did in Rivers State and we must stand up against that.

“We call on the people of Kano and Sokoto states to not just vote, but vote and defend their votes for their future and the preservation of the stools of their forefathers.

“They must also arrest and grab any vote buyer at polling units using the Opposition Code 20 powers of private arrest.

“The APC government should not try with rigging because the tension is higher than that of 1983 and any of such move will spell doom for our democracy. Our final advice for them is to allow the will of the people to prevail.”