Community Seek Military Intervention Against Boko Haram Onslaught

Demand Immediate Release Of Their 2 Daughters Abducted Last Week

Communities of Multafu in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State have called on the Military authorities to deploy troops and save them from incessant invasion by armed Boko Haram sect who have been terrorising them since last week.

This was contained in a press statement signed on behalf of the Community by an Elder statesman and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Mr. Fali Ijudigal which was made available to our Correspondent on Tuesday.

Multafu is dominated by Marghi ethnic group who are mostly farmers. The community also shares border with Sambisa Forest.

Just yesterday (Monday) 18th March 2019, suspected members of terrorists invaded Michika town in Adamawa state and wrecked havoc after carting away foodstuff and livestock.

Recall that on 10th March, 2019 at about 10pm, insurgents invaded Multafu and wrecked havoc by firing sporadic gunshots leading to the killing of one member of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and many residents sustained gunshot injuries.

The gunmen also razed down several houses, carted away food items, displaced hundreds from their homes before abducting two (2) teenage girls namely; Miss Stella Ibrahim age 21,and Miss Godiya Ibrahim age 16, all of the same parents.

The statement reads "We in Multafu Community are much concerned about the incessant attacks by terrorists upon our innocent people.

"Multafu community/Village was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday 10th of March 2019 at about 10pm, and during that attack, one member of the Civilian JTF who was trying to assist in defence lost his life as the patrol van belonging to members of the CJTF was set ablaze when it stepped on an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the insurgents on the road that faithful day.

"Two (2) teenage girls namely Miss Stella Ibrahim age 21,and Miss Godiya Ibrahim age 16, all of the same parents were abducted and taken away by the insurgents same day, and up to now their whereabout remain unknown. Houses were set ablaze, many sustained gunshot injuries and displaced after looting food items.

"To our dismay, there was no response from government officials, security agencies or any agency charged with responsibility of handling emergency, nor made any attempt of visiting the community to either sympathize, or ascertain the level of damages caused, despite the fact that the people of Multafu community came out enmass and voted for the ruling APC candidates in all the just concluded Presidential, National Assemblies, States and Houses of Assembly Elections nationwide.

"We therefore want to use this medium and appeal to both the local government authorities and the state Governor Kashim Shettima to come to our aid with immediate effect by providing relief materials to our Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and ensure adequate deployment of security forces to the community to safeguard our people and to avert future occurrence". Mr. Ijudigal said in the statement.