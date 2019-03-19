Kwara Governor-elect working with INEC Officials to Substitute WAEC Result

Following the decision by the Kwara State High Court, which gave the governor-elect of Kwara State Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq 30 days to defend the authenticity of his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate, sources in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have confirmed that the Governor-elect has been holding high-level meetings with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to substitute the fake result that the then candidate submitted to the electoral body.

The case with suit number KWS/73/2019, and is being presided over by Justice Adenike Akinpelu, issued the ultimatum following a suit instituted against the APC gubernatorial candidate by the applicant, Adekunle Oluwafemi Abraham.

In the court’s writ dated March 7, 2019, the court ordered the defendant (Abdurahman Abdulrazaq) to “within 30 days after the service of this writ on you inclusive of the day of such service, you do cause an appearance to be entered in an action at the suit of Adekunle Oluwafemi Abraham and take notice that in default of you doing so, the claimant may proceed therein and judgment may be given in your absence.”

The claimant in his statement on oath said that “while examining the personal particulars of the defendant, he was curious about the purported West African Examination Council (WAEC) school certificate No. SC180683 purportedly dated June, 1976 of the defendant particularly, the way the defendant’s name is written as” RASAQ A R” which from my personal experience, the West African Examination Council( WAEC) as a standard examination body in West Africa do not normally abbreviate names on the school certificates issued by it.

“That the way and manner the defendant’s name appears on his purported West African Examination Council (WAEC) school certificate No. SC180683 dated June, 1976 raised my suspicion that the said West African Examination Council (WAEC) No. SC180683 dated June, 1976 could not have been issued by West African Examination Council (WAEC) and I reported my suspicion to my political party, Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) which promised to look into the complaint of my suspicion.

“That I also know as a fact that the defendant did not sit for West African Examination Council School Certificate and was therefore not issued with the purported West African Examination Council (WAEC) School Certificate No. SC180683 dated June, 1967 submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) by the defendant.”

The claimant in his statement of claim contended that “the West African Examination Council (WAEC) School Certificate No. SC180683 allegedly issued to the defendant by West African Examination Council (WAEC) in June 1976 and submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a false document. The claimant shall apply to this Honourable court to issue subpoena on West African Examination Council (WAEC) to produce the original of the said certificate”.

He further contended that the documents submitted by Abdulrazaq as his educational qualification was not issued by WAEC and thus, the defendant is not qualified to contest for the office of Governor of Kwara State whose election will hold on Saturday.