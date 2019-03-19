2019: Stop Daydreaming For Third-Term Governor, Rivers PDP Tells Amaechi

…Lampoons APC For Inducing Hired Chiefs, Elders, Groups To Mislead Nigerians

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Transportation Minister, and factional leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to stop daydreaming about governing the State for a third-term by plotting to foist a neophyte to administer the people.

Chairman of PDP in the State, Bro. Felix Obuah in a statement stated this following a poorly concocted footage purportedly proclaiming the AAC Governorship Candidate, Awara Biokpomabo as ‘winner’ of the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in the State, described the concocted video with imaginary figures, as highly malicious and an embarrassment to Rivers people.

Bro. Obuah said Rivers people cannot be deceived by the APC-sponsored footage as it is very obvious that all the characters featured in the video are not people of the State.

He said it was obvious looking at the malicious content of the footage; it was clearly intended to insult the sensibility of Rivers people, adding that the sponsors had failed on arrival as they were embarking on what he called a voyage of discovery.

He added that the footage with fictitious figures, which featured the Transportation Minister addressing a crowd, ostensibly rented, was made to look as if it had something to do with AAC, whereas it was actually clips from 2014 APC campaign and the ill-fated Presidential rally of the APC at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in November, 2018.

“Amaechi and his AAC fantasy are only deceiving themselves. You can see that the event featured in that video took place last year when Amaechi had yet no inkling of what lay ahead for the APC in the State.

“In their stupidity, they made the video look as if it was a crowd of AAC supporters living in the fantasy of producing a Governor. This is but the height of political 419”, Bro. Obuah said.

Bro. Obuah advised the APC and AAC to stop daydreaming about governorship of Rivers State as no amount of propaganda and recruiting of hirelings and dressing them as chiefs or elders to look respectable can hide their childish inclination and pecuniary interest which is money promised them for the job, stressing that Rivers people have already made their choice, adding that the earlier they woke up from the daydream, the better it would be for them.

The State PDP boss advised the APC which was delisted from the ballot in Rivers State by the INEC to put its house in order and stop interfering with the electoral process in the State.

“I think that what is sensible for APC to do rather than dissipating energy to brew crisis in the State, should be to channel those energies into putting their house in order and prepare ahead of elections in 2023”, Bro. Obuah said.

Signed:





Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.



Tuesday, March 19, 2019.