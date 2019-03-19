Timipre Sylva Eulogizes Adesanmi, urges Nigerian Youths to emulate him

Former governor of Bayelsa state and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress Chief Timipre Sylva has described the passing of Prof Pius Adesanmi as 'shocking and a huge loss to the Nation'

Speaking through his spokesman, Julius Bokoru, at the Unity Garden, Abuja, on Sunday where a candlenight was held in honour of Prof Adesanmi, Sylva said 'This is a huge, huge loss for our country, for Nigeria. Prof Pius Adesanmi, beyond the excellent Academic, was a neccessary voice that constantly refreshed and enriched our national conversations, he prompted us to look inwards and was a national moral meter of sorts'

"By the Grace of God there will be other Piuses who, just like our dearly departed prof, would blend intellect and genuine will for genuine soceital growth to always stand for what is right"

Sylva, who is a literary enthusiast and closet writer urged Nigerian Youths to emulate Prof Adesanmi

Prof Pius Adesanmi is a socio-political critic, essayist and public speaker of International repute. Author of the book You Are Not A Country Africa, Prof Adesanmi is professor of African Studies at the Carleton University, Canada. He was among the victims of the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines which crashed enroute Nairobi