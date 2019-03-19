Crescent University to hold 13th Founder's Day

The 13th Founder's Day of Crescent University, Abeokuta has been scheduled to hold on Friday 22nd March, 2019 on the university campus.

A Professor of Laws from School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, United Kingdom, Professor Mashood Adebayo Baderin will be delivering the Founder's Day Lecture titled "Integrity in Leadership: A Moral Compass for Societal Development".

The 13th Founder's Day coincides with the 85th birthday of the founder and former Judge of the International Court of Justice,His Excellency, Judge Bola Ajibola.

Professor Baderin is a first class graduate of law from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Nigeria; holds an LLM in Public International Law and a PhD in Human Rights and Islamic Law, both from the University of Nottingham in the UK.

He is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and a Fellow of the UK Higher Education Academy.

Bola Ajibola Community Awards will also be given to deserving recipients as part of the corporate social responsibility of the university.