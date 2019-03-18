Gbenga Daniel Clarifies His Rumoured Defection To Chief Femi Fani Kayode

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a PDP Chieftain and former minister of Aviation, on Monday, disclosed what ex-Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel told him regarding his rumoured defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that Daniel, who was the Campaign Director General of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had over the weekend resigned from the party.

The Ogun State former governor was quoted as saying: “You know that this process is about leading people and what we have done today is to call all of our people across the length and breadth of the state to subject our decision to a kind of plebiscite and, of course, you have seen what they have said.

“Basically, they said, well, they agree that I could resign from PDP. They said I must lead them to APC and they said I cannot retire from politics.

“That is the summary of what I heard and we have to now take a look at it.”

However, Fani-Kayode disclosed that Daniel assured him that he has not defected to APC, contrary to reports in a section of the media.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “My friend and brother Gbenga Daniel just reached me and assured me that, contrary to media reports, he has NOT joined APC. I am glad to hear that. I appreciate the clarification.”