HIDE YOUR FACE IN SHAME, GROUP TELLS CHIDI LLOYD

The attention of the Rivers Network for Positive Change, a Pro-All Progressives Congress group in Rivers State has been drawn to an unfortunate and spurious piece of writing by the Director General of the Tonye Cole/Victor Giadom Campaign Organization, Dr. Chidi Lloyd in which he made several allegations against the person of Distinguished Senator Magnus Ngei Abe.

It is a sad tale that Dr. Lloyd, a former Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly would stoop so low as to spew such unsubstantiated falsehood. Is it not obvious that Dr. Lloyd is spitting such venom out of frustration because that is what his ranting depicts? Such tissues of lies and acerbic remarks can only vanish into the very vapour from whence it is formed in the fullness of time.

Hon. Lloyd cannot in any way deny knowledge of the genesis of the misfortune that has befallen our party in the state and as a lawyer, we hope that he knows the implication of what he is saying against the judiciary because the truth regarding the logjam that the APC finds itself today, are well known to him. But he like his co-travelers have chosen to play the ostrich.

Distinguished Senator Abe had time and again stated that the crisis that denied the APC so much in the state is self-inflicted. It is the inability of leaders to admit their mistakes, come down from their high horses, apologize and make the necessary amends rather than scribbling such lies and innuendos like a school child.

Is it because of Chidi Lloyd’s inability to clear the murder charge against him that may have blindfolded his sense of judgment from the realization that he ought to be seen as blameless before Rivers people and then would he be able to address the people's Senator in any form or hide his face in shame?

We do not believe that Lloyd should be schooled on the activities of Senator Abe, his stand on issues and love for President Muhammadu Buhari. Not only is Abe happy with the re-election of the President, he actually campaigned for that to happen.

Senator Abe is one man that has supported President Buhari in more ways than one, publicly and privately; in the Senate and outside the legislative chambers and he is neither done yet nor resting on his oars. The facts are there for all to see! We advise Lloyd to appear in court on the next adjourned date to clear his name of the hanging murder charge and not to be speaking from his hideouts like a fugitive. A character like Lloyd should hide his face in shame!

The Rivers Network for Positive Change hereby supports the position of Distinguished Senator Magnus Abe that the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, Lloyd or anyone else should desist from throwing jabs at the President.

Signed:

IBEZIM OGBULEKA GREEN

Publicity Secretary

Rivers Network for Positive Change.

18th March, 2019