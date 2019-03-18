Persecutions!

The under-world

Assignment

Elimination!

The mission

Religiously Unfaultable

Pray, let's pray for

Brother Saul

Crawling out

The desert hole

Like the typical fox of foe

Conviction,

The regalia of blood

On the plain

The desert of Sahara

Pray, let's pray for

Brother Saul

An eye for an eye

The world is blind

Genocide is permissive

Brother Saul; the field marshal!

It's a politico-religious sect!

Pray, let's pray for

Brother Saul

Children; lifeless

Mothers strapped

Until mucus formed to ice

Breathless fathers carried

Remains, cold in the mud

Mass grave!

Dust for dust!

Happy thou Brother Saul

Walking tall on the plaster of

Congealed blood

Five foot height in NW

Pray, let's pray for

Brother Saul

He's got the State certificate

Machine guns in Nigeria

Until there is no more graves

To mark the Crucifix-Emblems

Pray, just pray for

Brother Saul

A prayer of encounter

Unnecessarily unto Brother Paul

Encounter mysterious,

Mysterious forevermore!