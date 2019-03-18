Pray For Brother Saul
Persecutions!
The under-world
Assignment
Elimination!
The mission
Religiously Unfaultable
Pray, let's pray for
Brother Saul
Crawling out
The desert hole
Like the typical fox of foe
Conviction,
The regalia of blood
On the plain
The desert of Sahara
Pray, let's pray for
Brother Saul
An eye for an eye
The world is blind
Genocide is permissive
Brother Saul; the field marshal!
It's a politico-religious sect!
Pray, let's pray for
Brother Saul
Children; lifeless
Mothers strapped
Until mucus formed to ice
Breathless fathers carried
Remains, cold in the mud
Mass grave!
Dust for dust!
Happy thou Brother Saul
Walking tall on the plaster of
Congealed blood
Five foot height in NW
Pray, let's pray for
Brother Saul
He's got the State certificate
Machine guns in Nigeria
Until there is no more graves
To mark the Crucifix-Emblems
Pray, just pray for
Brother Saul
A prayer of encounter
Unnecessarily unto Brother Paul
Encounter mysterious,
Mysterious forevermore!