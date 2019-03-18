Tension in Osun community as youth protest against IBEDC

The ancient town of Ilesa, hometown of the immediate past governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola was soaked in tension in the early hours of today as youths in the community protested against the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDDC) because of blackout.

The town was engulfed in confusion as the protest turned violent and the protesters attacked innocent people, including journalists.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the situation was beyond the control of men of the Nigerian Police Force as the youth disrupted the peace of the town.

The protesters seized the working tools of reporters and damaged the gadgets as they molested the newsmen who attempted to cover the protest.

Meanwhile, Soldiers have been deployed in the town to return law and order. The soldiers have taken over the community.