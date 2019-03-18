"I Have Already Formed Abba’s Cabinet" - Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano state and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has said that he has already formed the cabinet of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, insisting that only those loyal to him and the Kwankwassiyya Movement are part of it.

Kwankwaso also said that the list of Abba’s cabinet is already with him and would be announced less than two weeks after inauguration on May 29, 2019.

Kwankwaso who is father in-law to Abba also claimed that he has used his contacts to ensure that Abba emerges victorious in the supplementary election.

Speaking in a Radio programme in Kano, the former Minister of Defence, insisted that, “as the leader of PDP in Kano, I have the right to choose only those loyal to me and the Kwankwassiyya Movement to run our government.

“I have to take this decision because I don’t want a repeat of what happened to me in Ganduje’s government. Already, I have my list of loyal Kwankwassiyya members and they will be announced less than two weeks after the inauguration of the new Governor.”

According to him, Kwankwassiyya Movement has already taken over Kano, “and we are going to run this government based on absolute loyalty to me and the supreme ideology of the Kwankwassiyya.”