Nigerians consumed 1.8 billion litres of petrol in one month — NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that 1.8 billion litres of petrol was supplied to various dispensing outlets in the country in December 2018.

NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, in a statement weekend, said the corporation made ₦241.46 billion through the sale of petroleum products by its subsidiary, the PPMC in December 2018, compared to ₦146.56 billion sales in the November 2018.

The statement said that the activities of vandals in December pushed up pipeline breaches across the country by 34 per cent.

According to him, 257 pipeline points were vandalized during the period out of which one pipeline point failed to be welded while six points were ruptured.

Ibadan-Ilorin, Mosimi-Ibadan, and Atlas Cove-Mosimi network accounted for 90; 69 and 57 compromised points respectively.

NNPC said despite the disturbing reports of breaches on its assets, the corporation on the whole posted a positive outlook in December 2019, recording a trading surplus of ₦12.13 billion.