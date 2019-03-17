2019 General Elections Have Stained The Integrity Of President Buhari And APC Party - Peter Obi

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has decried the “rigging recorded in this year’s general elections”.

He insisted that the integrity of the Buhari-led APC government was now in shambles.

Mr Obi, in a statement by his media office on Saturday, said that the process through which people come into office was far more important than what they do thereafter, and that forms the basis of their integrity.

The VP candidate, who governed Anambra state for eight years, said through a statement from his media office, that Nigeria cannot quantify the enormity of damage the electoral fraud has done to the psyche of the country.

He asserted that election rigging is the worst form of vices and indeed the root of corruption as it goes to impact negatively on the political and economic growth of the country.

Obi held that the fraud that characterized this year’s election has greatly undermined the country’s democracy, its future and has significantly damaged the ongoing fight against all vices and tainted the integrity of those responsible.

He described negative acts like election manipulation as the real reason why the country is not growing and has been unable to tackle the existing myriads of problems like unemployment and its attendant vices.

“The only thing rigging does to a country is that it continues to keep incompetent people in office, and as a result rather than put energy in creating jobs to engage its teeming youths, it instead channels it trying to contain all sorts of vices and brigandage,” he said.

Obi also lamented the further effects of election rigging which encourages incompetent person to hang on în office and cause more harm to the society.

Obi finally remarked that his main concern and worry was how to create jobs and engage millions of Nigerian youths roaming the streets doing nothing in their prime productive age.