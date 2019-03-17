UN Decorates Niger Delta Activist As Global Peace Ambassador

The National Coordinator, Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has been nominated and decorated by the United Nations (UN), as Global Peace Ambassador for his advocacy work.

The new Global Peace Ambassador, a Niger Delta based peace, human and environmental rights advocate, was honoured at the UN 63 Commission on the status of Women CSW63 held in New York, United States of America (USA).

The National CEPEJ Coordinator, who is fondly addressed as "adAmbassador" by his admirers left the shores of Nigeria for the United States to attend the commission on the Status of Women CSW63 Edition, got the honoure in the midst of about 1000 women that attended the programme.

Comrade Sheriff Mulade was nominated and honoured for his focused and consistent advocacy for peaceful co-existence, gender equality and fundamental human rights across the globe particularly in Nigeria.